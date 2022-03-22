“I think Akiyama is two-faced” – Shinya Aoki admits he doesn’t trust 'Sexyama'

Shinya Aoki will finally get to lay his hands on Yoshihiro Akiyama at ONE X. He plans to settle his beef with ‘Sexyama’ in a decisive fashion.

In a recent media day interview ahead of ONE’s 10-year anniversary show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Saturday, March 26, Aoki didn't have many positive things to say about his compatriot when he was asked why he had looked shocked after Akiyama agreed to fight him.

“I didn't trust him, because I think Akiyama is two-faced. So, I didn't trust him.”

In his books, the Japanese-South Korean fighter is afraid to go toe-to-toe with him in the Circle.

The Japanese martial arts icon first called out ‘Sexyama’ following his impressive victory over Eduard Folayang at ONE on TNT 4 last year. Akiyama reportedly did not respond to the Evolve MMA fighter’s call out.

Months went by, but during a Road to ONE: ‘Sexyama’ Edition event in October last year, the pair crossed paths. Inevitably, Shinya Aoki raised the issue to the Japanese fighter once more.

The K1 Hero light heavyweight grand Prix world champion responded with this:

“The reason I declined was that I tore a muscle. Along with the doctor’s orders, there were other factors that went into declining the offer. And for me, it was also very disappointing. I believe a martial artist should be standing in the ring and putting on fights. But unfortunately, after many tests, I was in a position where I couldn’t do anything but decline.”

The Japanese grappling wizard did not accept Akiyama’s reasoning. But with their bout now confirmed as part of ONE's 10-year anniversary show, ‘Tobikan Judan’ seems primed and ready to back his beliefs with a dominant display against one of the finest Japanese athletes of this generation.

Shinya Aoki reveals why he is interested to take on ‘Sexyama’

For fans that aren’t too familiar with these fighters, Shinya Aoki and ‘Sexyama’ have been dubbed as martial arts legends in Japan due to their extensive resumes as professional MMA fighters.

Because of that, Shinya Aoki feels that a fight between him and Akiyama will be an absolute barnburner.

During the pre-fight press conference, he said:

“For the simple reason, I thought this was my job, Aoki versus Akiyama will be the matchup that we can get the most attention from the Japanese fans. That's why I was interested in that.”

