"2022 will be my golden year" – Stamp Fairtex has more than an MMA world title on her mind ahead of ONE X

Stamp Fairtex is looking to ride her momentum from the second half of 2021 into her 2022 campaign. She has declared that ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show, will be the start of her quest to collect all available world titles.

In an interview with Dylan Bowker for ONE Championship, the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner said she first has to beat reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

The two square off in the main event of ONE X. Only then can she go back to recovering the two belts she lost in 2020 - the kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

Stamp Fairtex said:

“This year, it will be a golden year for me to take all the belts. Last year was a great year, but 2 years ago I lost my belts but last year was really great. I made it clear that I’m back,” said the charismatic striker from Thailand.

Stamp had a meteoric rise through ONE Super Series from 2018 to 2019. Her entertaining style, mixed with her bubbly persona, made her one of the biggest stars in ONE Championship.

It was in 2019 that the 24-year-old captured both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships. The following year, however, saw Stamp Fairtex in the roughest patch of her career when she lost both her belts.

It wasn’t until 2021 that the Muay Thai star regained her form and looked nearly unbeatable in MMA, blazing through the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix and submitting Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat in the final.

Her win over Phogat earned her the Grand Prix silver belt and the No.1 contender spot to Lee’s atomweight throne.

An MMA sojourn for Stamp Fairtex

The Thai striker has already established herself as one of the most fearsome athletes in the Muay Thai and kickboxing disciplines in the promotion. However, her first order of business before returning to those disciplines will be beating Angela Lee on March 26.

A win for Stamp would make her just the second ONE women’s atomweight world champion. Lee has had a vice-like grip on the belt since 2016.

Once Stamp takes care of business with Lee, then she plans to come after Janet Todd to reclaim the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title and then, eventually, Allycia Helen Rodriguez, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

