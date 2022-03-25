"Very proud and happy" - Stamp Fairtex shares her feelings on magazine cover with Angela Lee 

Stamp Fairtex has made no secret of her admiration for Angela Lee, which is why their joint photoshoot holds a special place in her heart.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Stamp was asked about her experience with Lee. She answered:

“I’m really excited during that time, I never had a suit and fashion shoot before, and being on a cover with Angela Lee is a very big thing. I’m very proud and happy of myself."

Earlier this month, Lee and Stamp were featured on a joint cover for Tatler Singapore to hype up their upcoming match at ONE X.

On Instagram, Stamp shared a video of her finally getting her hands on the issue of the magazine. The Thai star was noticeably giddy with delight as she scrolled through the pages and even signed some copies.

She wrote in the caption:

“Thank you for having me on cover pic of the magazine!!🤣"

Watch the clip of Stamp with the Tatler issue:

Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex represent the women of the world at ONE X

Headlining such a monumental event is another huge step for women globally because of ONE Championship’s massive audience and reach. It helps that both Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex have relatable motivations heading into the bout.

Stamp Fairtex represents the young upstart who’s chasing a dream that not a lot of people would think possible. The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is aiming to become the first three-sport world champion in the promotion’s history. However, she has to go through the person she looks up to in Lee.

The ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee is competing for the first time since taking time off to focus on motherhood. Heading into the battle, people have doubted her ability to stay as dominant as before, now that she is a mother. ‘Unstoppable’ represents mothers who constantly have to prove they can handle anything for the sake of their families.

The winner of their bout will be awarded the newly-designed ONE Championship belt. While it’s definitely a prestigious prize, headlining this iconic card is a victory in itself for both women.

Watch their battle go down at ONE X: Grand Finale, available on pay-per-view on March 26, 8 PM SGT.

Edited by Aziel Karthak