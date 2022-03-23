“He’s got to be Superman or Jesus out there” - Thanh Le believes Yuya Wakamatsu has to be otherworldly if he hopes to beat Adriano Moraes

ONE featherweight world champion, Thanh Le, is a big fan of strikers. However, while he likes what he sees in Yuya Wakamatsu, he doesn’t think it will be enough to upset Adriano Moraes at ONE X.

Wakamatsu will challenge Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title at the 10-year anniversary showcase on March 26. In an interview with ONE Championship, Le shared that he’d typically pick Wakamatsu, but not for this particular match:

“I think he's very skilled. He's good. In most cases, I'd say yeah [he’d score the upset], but Adriano beat one of my favorite MMA fighters in 'Mighty Mouse', decisively. You're gonna have to show me something spectacular before I go against him. He’s got to be Superman or Jesus out there or somebody because, man, Adriano beat one of the best pound-for-pound guys ever. He's gonna be my pick for whoever he faces until something happens.”

Adriano Moraes added a big feather to his cap when he defeated Demetrious Johnson in the American’s world title challenge last year. This feat shocked the MMA world and clearly made an impression on Le as he picked Moraes to defend his crown over the hard-hitting Wakamatsu at ONE X.

Adriano Moraes defends his crown at ONE X: Grand Finale

Adriano Moraes' clash with Yuya Wakamatsu will be one of two world titles on the line in the final card of the massive three-part event to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of ONE Championship.

ONE X: Grand Finale will be the first pay-per-view offering from the promotion, and it looks totally worth it. The extravaganza features six main event-worthy pairings, including the clash between Moraes and Wakamatsu.

Moraes is still riding a wave of momentum following his 2021 ONE Championship MMA Knockout of the Year-winning performance against Demetrious Johnson. However, Wakamatsu is on a high of his own, having won his last five bouts.

The much-awaited event kicks off at 1:00 PM SGT on March 26 with ONE X: Part I, followed by ONE X: Part II at 5:00 PM SGT. Fans can catch both these events live and for free through ONE Championship’s official website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

Edited by Aziel Karthak