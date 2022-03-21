“Once a month, I want to fight” – Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama ready to make the most of his MMA career at age 46

46-year-old Japanese MMA star 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama says that he wants to keep busy and keep fighting. In a media call, Akiyama told reporters that he is aware of his age and that's why he wants to keep busy.

At ONE X on March 26, 'Sexyama' Akiyama will face Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki. After that, he wants to be back in the cage as soon as possible.

He said:

"I don't have enough time left in my career, so I want to keep fighting. Let's say, like, once a month. So if I finish this, after ONE X, I want to fight in April and May. Yeah, every month, once a month I want to fight."

Akiyama is a combat sports veteran who has fought everywhere, including the UFC, K-1, DREAM and many more. 'Sexyama' says that despite his age, he still feels fit and ready to fight.

He further said on the ONE X media call:

"There is so much meaning for me to compete at ONE X. Because you know, I have been fighting so many times in my career, but this is the number one most special event for me. I'm so happy to fight. Even though I'm 46 years old right now, I'm really happy."

At ONE X, 'Sexyama' Akiyama will be fighting the younger Shinya Aoki in a grudge match between Japanese legends. With so much legacy, Akiyama does not need to compete, so what still drives him? He told reporters:

"The reason why I'm still competing is because I can fight. Now I can fight so there is no reason to quit."

'Sexyama' Akiyama wants to knock out and shut up Shinya Aoki

The two Japanese MMA legends will go to war at ONE X and settle their bad blood. Both have impressive black belts in Judo and have many MMA fights, with over 80 combined bouts.

With so much experience coming into this March 26 bout, how does 'Sexyama' Akiyama predict this fight ending? He said on the ONE Championship conference call:

"This fight will be like Aoki's [grappling versus] Akiyama's punching skills... knockout skills. So if I win, obviously it's going to be by knockout."

The Japanese-born MMA fighter will be aiming for the knockout with the intention of shutting up Shinya Aoki. He continued:

"This is a chance to let him shut up. Let Aoki shut up because he's been very noisy to me for 14 years. So this is the time."

Tune in to ONE X on March 26 to see if Akiyama can successfully shut Aoki up, as he certainly intends on doing.

