Only 67 significant strikes landed in the fight as Carla Esparza dethrones Rose Namajunas as the strawweight queen

Carla Esparza once again defeated Rose Namajunas with the UFC women’s 115-pound title on the line. ‘Cookie Monster’ became the new strawweight queen eight years after her first fight with Namajunas, winning via split decision in the co-main event of UFC 274.

The rematch was somewhat uneventful, as evidenced by the post-fight statistics, which show only 67 significant strikes and three takedowns landed. Namajunas threw 137 strikes in total, landing just 38. Esparza threw 133 strikes, with only 30 finding the target.

Esparza attempted 11 takedowns, two of which were successful, while Namajunas attempted and completed one takedown at the end of the final round. Fans didn’t get to see any knockdowns, reversals or submission attempts from either fighter.

According to the stats, the third round was the most eventful, with a total of 20 significant strikes landed.

Both fighters were participants in the 20th season of The Ultimate Fighter reality TV series. The first all-female season was created to crown the inaugural champion of the UFC women’s strawweight division. Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza met in the final, which the latter won via submission.

‘Thug’ and ‘Cookie Monster’ are the only fighters to hold the UFC strawweight title on two different occasions.

Rose Namajunas' coach Trevor Wittman goes 0-2 at UFC 274

Trevor Wittman is one of the most acclaimed coaches in the sport of MMA. His ONX Training Center in Denver, Colorado, has produced many UFC champions and garnered numerous awards. However, UFC 274 will not be a cherished memory for its members.

Rose Namajunas lost the UFC women's strawweight title, which she held for 378 days after defeating Zhang Weili at UFC 261 last year.

Namajunas' teammate Justin Gaethje was looking to emerge victorious in his second attempt at undisputed UFC gold when he took on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 274.

‘The Highlight’ came up short against 'Do Bronx', losing via submission in the very first round.

