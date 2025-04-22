Only Dricus du Plessis scenario warranting an interim title fight, flaunted by UFC Hall of Famer amid Khamzat Chimaev-Caio Borralho drama

Michael Bisping has expressed his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis's injury and the champion being ruled out of his potential title defense at UFC 317 against Khamzat Chimaev. Bisping believes that only one scenario should warrant an interim title fight.

After reports surfaced that du Plessis has sustained an injury, surging contender Caio Borralho called out Chimaev for an interim title showdown. 'Borz' responded to the Brazilian and claimed that 'The Natural' could never beat him.

"If we will fight 100 times, you will never win if somebody knows you know that bro"

Borralho instantly responded to Chimaev's claims and urged him to sign the contract.

"If you say so Khamzat Chimaev. Sign the contract and we will see."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho's comments below:

Meanwhile, Bisping in a recent YouTube video, stated that the only scenario that should warrant an interim title fight is if 'Stillknocks' has sustained a long-term injury.

"There is potentially a fight that is going to happen between Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho for the interim strap, which is crazy because there shouldn't be any talk of an interim title. Dricus [du Plessis] has been an active champion, he was going to fight apparently on international fight week, and he got injured. Injuries happen all the time."

'The Count' added:

"The only way I could see any kind of validity to an interim title fight would be if Dricus [du Plessis] needs surgery. If he's going to be out for about 6-7-8 months minimum then okay, fair enough, the division is going to keep moving on. That would be the only circumstance where an interim title fight would make sense."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (4:12):

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev's online back-and-forth

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev recently had a heated back-and-forth after Chimaev poked fun at the UFC middleweight champion and tweeted:

"This guy biggest b*llsh*t."

Check out Chimaev's comments below:

Du Plessis instantly reverted with a Tapology screenshot, highlighting the fights that 'Borz' has withdrawn from, compared with his stats.

"Let's take a look at the last +-2.5 years and tell me who's b*llsh*t."

Check out Dricus du Plessis's comments below:

