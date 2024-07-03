"Only good vibes" - Mikey Musumeci drills next-level guard passing with Kennedy Maciel

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci undoubtedly has one of the most intricate attacking guards in the game today.

However, make no mistake about it, his passing game is just as equally lethal as well.

'Darth Rigatoni' is preparing for arguably the toughest test of his career, as he bids for two-division supremacy by moving up three weight classes to challenge Kade Ruotolo.

This dream showdown for the lightweight submission grappling gold will take place in the promotion's long-awaited US return at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.

By the looks of it, Musumeci knows he can't just rely on his sensational bottom game and has been sharpening his top control.

Check out this clip shared by BJJ icon and Musumeci's coach Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles on his Instagram page:

"Only good vibes. Nothing but good vibes."

Mikey Musumeci is seen drilling with fellow decorated BJJ megastar Kennedy Maciel in a light yet extremely technical session.

The Evolve MMA superstar escaped a kneebar attempt and advanced his position by trapping his training partner's leg.

The American fan-favorite then displayed some nifty leg-pummeling to escape the guard straight to a possible side control entry.

We certainly can't wait to see Musumeci perform these moves in real-time against Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver in a couple of months.

Mikey Musumeci is amping up the creativity ahead of Kade Ruotolo superfight

After getting sweet revenge against his rival Gabriel Sousa last month, Mikey Musumeci went straight back to the lab and continued honing his world-class skills.

In an Instagram post, 'Darth Rigatoni' gave a glimpse of the epic training sessions he's been having in preparation for one of the biggest matches in grappling history.

Musumeci wrote:

"Every round is World finals. This is the most fun training ever. The technical exchanges we are doing literally don't exist yet. So blessed to have such amazing people in my life. So many crazy matches for us this year to come!"

