"Only person who tucked their tail” - Bellator champ Cris Cyborg confident she would defeat Claressa Shields in boxing after latest exchange

Cris Cyborg recently opened up about her latest exchange with Claressa Shields, noting that she was confident she would defeat the world champion boxer-turned-MMA fighter in a boxing match.

The reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion has been vocal about her frustrations with being sidelined from both PFL and Bellator events for the time being, expressing interest in continuing to compete in boxing bouts. She took to her X account and posted a video where she mentioned that she believed she would win if she fought Shields at a catchweight and compared her resume:

"The only person [who] tucked their tail this week was you. Even with my inexperience, I believe 147 [pounds] I can kill anyone in the world. In two fights, I have the same amount [of] knockouts as you."

It will be interesting to see whether Cyborg vs. Shields materializes as they both compete under the PFL banner. There could be a number of possibilities, including a boxing bout, MMA bout, or even mixed rules bout to ensure both fighters have a level playing field.

Cris Cyborg sounds off on Claressa Shields for reluctance to fight at 147-pounds

Cris Cyborg sounded off on Claressa Shields for her reluctance to cut down to 147-pounds for a boxing match against her.

Following their exchange, the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion took to her X account and described the differences competing at 154-pounds and 147-pounds in women's boxing. She mentioned that the 147-pound bout would mean that they compete with 8-ounce gloves, which she believes is a fair trade-off because of the discrepancy between their experience in the squared circle.

Cyborg then described the differences between boxing and MMA. She noted that she would make quick work of the boxing champion-turned-PFL star if they met inside the SmartCage:

"There is nothing scary about you. Boxing is not [a] real fight. In a real fight, I suplex you [on] your head and you knock yourself out because you don't know [how to] break a fall."

