"Only thing I could ever agree with you on" - Fans react to Dillon Danis' "f*ck Arsenal" tweet, a possible dig aimed at Gooner KSI

Dillon Danis recently took a dig at KSI ahead of their boxing fight scheduled for March 29 at Manchester Arena.

Danis made his boxing debut in 2023 against Logan Paul in a fight which ended in a disqualification win for Paul. 'El Jefe' transitioned into boxing from MMA after not fighting in the octagon since 2019. He suffered serious knee injuries which put his mixed martial arts career on hold.

On the other hand, KSI has been impressive in the ring since making his debut back in 2019. In his recent outing, the YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a close decision against Tommy Fury.

KSI is without a win in his last two bouts and will be looking to get back in the winning column against Danis. Both fighters were scheduled to fight once before but Danis pulled out due to an injury.

Danis took to X to take a sly dig at KSI, speaking ill against his favourite football team, Arsenal. He wrote:

"F**k Arsenal."

Many fans dropped their reaction on the post. One of them wrote:

"This is the only thing I could ever agree with you on."

Others wrote:

"Dillon might be a spanner but he knows ball."

"You can literally say this again."

Dillon Danis will face former UFC interim champion in GFL

Dillon Danis will face former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson under the Global Fight League (GFL) banner. Danis has not competed in MMA since 2019, and on the other hand, Ferguson is on an eight-fight losing streak. In his last outing, Ferguson lost to Michael Chiesa.

Taking to X, GFL announced the fight and wrote:

"GFL Fans... You asked, we listened! Our most requested bout is now official as Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson squares off with Dillon “El Jefe” Danis in a legendary Lightweight matchup. Who you got?"

Check out GFL's post on X:

