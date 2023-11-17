"Only title there going to see this year" - 'Champion' Tom Aspinall's visit to Old Trafford turns into a Manchester United trollfest in the comments

Fresh off his impressive win over Sergei Pavlovich, UFC's interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, paid a visit to Old Trafford, the iconic home ground of Manchester United. Little did he know that his championship celebration would turn into a Trollfest in the comment section.

Aspinall, who secured the interim gold with a 69-second knockout, shared images of himself at Old Trafford with the championship belt, proudly declaring:

"The new UFC Heavyweight Champion visits Old Trafford 🤛."

However, the fans turned the comment section into a banter-filled zone, highlighting the football team's recent struggles on the pitch. Manchester United's current season has been challenging, with a string of losses and a sixth-place standing in the Premier League after 12 games.

Among the comments, one fan humorously remarked:

"Only title they will see there,"

Check out the other comments below:

"Is the only title there going to see this year."

"Won’t be fighting there it’s falling down."

"Supporting the wrong reds m8."

"atleast you ain’t managed by ten haag at least."

"Their biggest achievement of this year🤣."

"The only title United are gunna see this year."

Via. comments section from Tom Aspinall's post.

Tom Aspinall makes a strong case for a heavyweight showdown against Jon Jones

After securing the UFC interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, Tom Aspinall is wasting no time in expressing his desire for a high-profile bout. With Jon Jones initially set to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic, Aspinall's remarkable performance has thrown his name into the mix.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the interim champ emphasized his eagerness to face Jones, stating:

"I want to fight Jon Jones, man. And this is no disrespect to Stipe at all. After a performance like Saturday night, who really cares about 42-year-old Stipe who has not fought for 3 or 4 years coming back and fighting Jon Jones? You know what I mean? I just knocked out the scariest dude in the UFC in a minute."

He stressed the importance of relevance, excitement, and drawing power in the fight game, stating:

"I know it's like a big respect thing. Stipe is like the greatest heavyweight ever, and Jon Jones is arguably the greatest MMA fighter ever. I get that. I completely get that, but it's also about relevance. It's also about excitement. It's also about what puts people in seats, what people are gonna buy pay-per-views, and I'm more exciting than anybody right now. I deserve a shot. I'm the champion."[h/t:TMZ]

Check out Tom Aspinall's interview below (04:55 mark):