OnlyF*ns boxer Astrid Wett alleges top Chelsea star demanded NSFW content for "motivation" amid baby controversy

Popular OnlyFa*s model and professional boxer Astrid Wett is also a fervent supporter of football club Chelsea FC. She actively shared her insights during the team's matches, occasionally going so far as to critique the players in the process.

However, most recently, Wett stirred controversy by alleging that a prominent Chelsea star sought adult content for "motivation" amidst a baby-related controversy. The player in question is 22-year-old Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson.

Astrid Wett took to social media to share a video of a FaceTime call where the Chelsea striker allegedly requested adult content from her, citing the need for 'motivation.' It's worth noting that Jackson's identity remains speculative due to inconclusive audio.

According to Astrid Wett, Jackson stated:

"I need motivation tonight. I mean I want you to send me something but you’re not sending me anything.”

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On a separate note, Nicolas Jackson's recent weeks have been nothing short of memorable. Following a remarkable hattrick against Tottenham and a goal against Manchester City, the Senegalese forward celebrated the birth of his first child. However, fans quickly started raising questions about the baby's fair complexion.

During her crossover boxing career, Astird Wett has competed in three fights, most recently participating in the KSI vs Tommy Fury event on October 14, 2023. She faced Alexia Grace in the Pro division, securing a victory by majority decision.

Prior to that, Wett displayed her boxing finesse in the Jay Swingler vs AJ Bunker event on March 4, 2023. She faced AJ Bunker, emerging victorious with a majority decision.

Astrid Wett mocks Manchester United's Champions League dilemma

Manchester United teeters on the brink of early Champions League exit following a rollercoaster 3-3 draw with Galatasaray, where they surrendered a two-goal advantage. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes shone briefly, but defensive lapses saw the Red Devils slip to the bottom of Group A.

Amidst the defensive vulnerabilities and a staggering 14 goals conceded in five group matches, United's destiny hinges on overcoming Bayern Munich while relying on a Copenhagen-Galatasaray draw.

Reacting to Manchester United's fate on X, Astrid Wett wrote:

"This week we sit back and relax while we laugh at Manchester United getting knocked out of Europe."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet