Is Astrid Wett single? OF star reveals inside scoop that guides her relationship status

Astrid Wett is one of several OnlyF*ns exports to ply their trade in the world of influencer boxing. She is currently undefeated, having scored two victories in the women's super featherweight division. The 23-year old Londoner made her debut last year against Keeley Colbran, scoring a first-round TKO.

The boxing match was widely panned by fans and critics alike, who disparaged the bout for the lack of skill on display. She followed up her win by defeating A.J. Bunker in a three-round decision. However, the lead up to her first-ever bout with Keeley Colbran sparked conversations about Astrid Wett's dating life.

At the weigh-ins ahead of their bout, Colbran accused Wett of having a secret boyfriend she hides from the public eye. This, however, drew a bold move from Astrid Wett, who claimed that she didn't have a boyfriend, before trying to prove as much by trying to kiss KSI, who immediately rejected her advances.

The entire incident was an embarrassing ordeal for Wett, who has since had to answer questions about her relationship status. She has also responded to various TikTok comments regarding her not having a boyfriend. Fans claimed that she failed at securing a romantic partner, only for Wett to state otherwise.

She instead clarified that she was without a boyfriend because she didn't want one at the moment. As an intensely private individual, there has been little information about her personal life, but based on her own statements and lack of evidence, the OnlyF*ns model appears to be single, at least for the time being.

What happened to Astrid Wett's first scheduled bout with Alexia Grace?

Brawls and pre-fight scuffles are nothing new to the world of combat sports. This was the unfortunate case when Astrid Wett booked and self-promoted a fight with Alexia Grace. The pair engaged in a pre-fight staredown at ringside, but things quickly escalated as they began jawing at each other.

Wett then slapped Grace, enraging her opponent enough that she slammed her through a table. The melee led to an immediate bout cancellation. This took place back in late July, but fortunately for them, a second bout has been booked and the two will lock horns in a flyweight bout tomorrow in the undercard of MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card.