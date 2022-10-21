Astrid Wett is the Onlyfans star who made her boxing debut last weekend.

In the world of influencer boxing, it seems that just about anyone can get in the ring. Names such as Jake Paul, KSI, and more have all become established names in the boxing ring.

On the female side of things, there's yet to be an influencer boxer who's broken out into the mainstream. After last weekend's Misfits Boxing event, it appears that Astrid Wett could possibly wind up being that fighter.

The 21-year-old is a noted content creator who's a big football (soccer in the US) fan. She's specifically a massive fan of Chelsea, whom she's been a follower of for her entire life. Most of her content is centered around the sport.

Beyond that, Wett, like many other creators, has found its way to the popular service OnlyFans. For a certain price, fans can access the racy content that she makes on her page.

Last weekend, Astrid Wett made her boxing debut. However, it wasn't her fighting style that made waves as much as her failed kiss with YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI at the weigh-ins.

At the weigh-ins, the Onlyfans star was face-to-face with her opponent, Keeley. 'The Nightmare' was overseeing the weigh-ins as he's the owner of Misfits Boxing, which was promoting the fight.

During the weigh-in staredown, Wett went for a surprise kiss with the YouTuber. He dodged out of the way, which made for a moment that soon went viral.

Did Astrid Wett win her boxing debut?

While her knockout didn't go as viral as her failed kiss, Astrid Wett did win her boxing debut.

Last Saturday night, Misfits Boxing hosted their second ever event, headlined by Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys. The undercard featured names such as Slim Alabher, but it was the fight between Astrid Wett and Keeley that caught many fans' eyes.

With their heated staredown at the weigh-ins, emotions were running high in the fight. Both women naturally came out tentative, as they were each boxing for the first time.

However, it was the OnlyFans star who quickly began battering her opponent. Wett found a home for the right hand and landed it several times throughout the first round. By the end of the first frame, Keeley was battered and gassed.

While the social media star made it out of the first round, she didn't end up fighting anymore. Due to the damage she sustained, she quit on the stool in between rounds, making Wett a 1-0 professional boxer.

