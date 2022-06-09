"She deserves to be put in her place" - Astrid Wett on Elle Brooke ahead of their TikTok boxing fight

TikTok and OnlyFans starlets Astrid Wett and Elle Brooke will settle their rivalry in the boxing ring on July 16. The pair will be in the co-main event, fighting just before Simple Simon and Ed Matthews.

The two OnlyFans stars will fight at the O2 in London, and the event will also be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Both competitors, who have earned themselves huge followings on social media as a result of their raunchy antics, have a long-running feud. Over recent months, the pair have gone back and forth over social media on multiple occasions.

Last night was the official press conference for the stacked card, which is full of influencers who are willing to put their egos on the line.

Astrid was speaking to SecondsOut, where she was asked why she is fighting to which she responded:

"I think obviously the exposure will be amazing but I also think she deserves a bit of a smack in the face. I'm not going to go too much into it but I just think she is so smug, she's so cocky, I think she deserves to be put in her place."

When Astrid was then asked how her rivalry with Brooke came about, she replied:

"There's always been an unspoken rivalry [between us two]. Obviously I'm a big Chelsea fan, she's a big Manchester City fan, there's always been this unspoken rivalry, but she's been doing it for a lot longer than I have. Maybe she felt a little bit threatened. Sly digs were being made and then it's just built, and built, and built into this."

The pair were filmed fighting at a bar during a night out, but it's now escalated to being a co-main event for a huge night of entertaining boxing.

The ‘King Pyn Boxing’ event is set to host eight clashes. When the tickets are released, they will likely be sold out at a fast rate. The press conference sold out 1,500 fans and many more tried to sneak into the venue.

Watch Astrid Wett's full interview here:

Who are the TikTok stars Astrid Wett and Elle Brooke?

The two Brits are huge social media stars who have amassed a volume of followers on their accounts.

Astrid Wett has 230k followers on her Instagram, 259k followers on Twitter and 529k followers on TikTok. The influencer also has 15.5 million likes on her TikTok account as well as 160k likes on her OnlyFans.

Elle Brooke's Instagram has 435k followers on her main account. While she also has 677k Twitter followers and 1.8 million TikTok followers. Furthermore, the social media star has 37.3 million TikTok likes and 83.1k OnlyFans likes.

