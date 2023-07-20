OnlyF*ns star Daniella Hemsley breaks silence on rumored 'ban' from KingPyn boxing

OnlyF*ns star-turned-boxer Daniella Hemsley has given fans an update on her rumored ban from KingPyn, following her actions on July 15.

Hemsley competed on the KingPyn boxing card earlier this month at the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The 22-year-old won her fight but controversially made headlines due to her celebration. Moments after having her hand raised, Hemsley lifted up her top and exposed her breasts on the live broadcast.

Daniella Hemsley's celebration went viral, with many fans condemning the action because there were children watching the livestream. KingPyn Boxing have since released a statement and apologized.

KingPyn's statement led to fan speculation about Hemsley's future in the organization. They noted that she wouldn't be appearing in the boxing finals despite picking up the victory, leading to speculation she had been suspended.

Hemsley has since refuted the claims she had been suspended from KingPyn and provided an update on her status on social media. According to the 22-year-old, she herself decided to take a brief hiatus. She wrote:

"I just want to personally address the current media speculation. I am NOT banned from KingPyn, I have made a choice to step down from the finals fight to take some time away from heavy training camps, recover some injuries and work on my businesses. This is only the beginning of my boxing journey and I plan to be back and fighting again in Autumn/Winter. I adore all my fans and thank you for all of the support and love! I see you all xx"

Check out her Instagram story here:

Daniella Hemsley's Instagram story

Boxing star Claressa Shields condemns Daniella Hemsley's actions

After Daniella Hemsley exposed herself during her victory celebrations, fans and fighters alike weighed in on her actions. The general consensus amongst most is that Hemsley's actions have done nothing to help the already controversial reputation influencer boxing has.

One notable entity that gave her thoughts on Hemsley was Claressa Shields. The boxing superstar is known for her elite talent in the ring aswell as her campaigns to better women's boxing as a whole.

According to Shields, not only did Hemsley make a mockery of the sport, she also tarnished women's boxing. She wrote:

"Wow... this is a step backwards for women's boxing. Stop this s**t."

Catch Clarissa Shield's tweet here.