OnlyF*ns strikes unique deal with four PFL fighters, including Muhammad Ali's grandson

The PFL has been hard at work elevating its profile. 2023 has marked one of the promotion's breakout years, as on January 5, it first stunned the combat sports world by signing the polarizing face of influencer boxing, Jake Paul, to a multi-year MMA contract. It was a sign of things to come.

Days later, on January 14, Francis Ngannou and the UFC parted ways. So on May 16, the PFL made its boldest move at the time by signing the former UFC heavyweight champion to one of the most lucrative contracts in MMA history. Then, in August, SRJ Sports Investment, a Saudi investment group, acquired a minority equity ownership stake in the promotion.

Now, it has taken another step by striking a unique co-promotion deal with OnlyF*ns, a subscription-based service primarily used by sex workers to promote sexually explicit content. Several OnlyF*ns users have tried their hand at combat sports, and vice versa, with some fighters promoting non-sexual content.

The specific deal between them offers to show behind-the-scenes training footage of four fighters, including the promotion's lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Biaggio Ali Walsh, a 5-1 MMA fighter and grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

The other two fighters are two of the promotion's WMMA standouts, Kaytlin Neil and Amber Leibrock. The deal is designed to help the PFL better connect with its fanbase by allowing its fighters to create personalized content for their fans. It marks the latest step the promotion has taken to expand its reach.

The next step, if rumors are to be believed, would entail acquiring Bellator, which reports indicate is on the verge of a shutdown, with the PFL being potential buyers.

Has the PFL found a star in Cédric Doumbé?

The promotion has done everything it can to sign several high-profile fighters, from Jake Paul to Francis Ngannou. But given 'The Problem Child's' MMA inexperience and Ngannou's age, especially given that he is coming off of major knee surgery, does the promotion have someone else they can rely on for star power?

This past weekend, two-time Glory kickboxing champion Cédric Doumbé stunned the MMA world with a 9-second knockout over Jordan Zébo on home soil. The bout drew significant attention, especially due to superstar footballer, Kylian Mbappé, being in attendance.

Furthermore, Doumbé had the crowd chanting at his command. Given his performance and the celebrities he attracted, it is worth considering whether he is a potential star for the promotion.