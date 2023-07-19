"OnlyF*ns for UFC?" - Dana White announces official re-launch of UFC Fight Club, fans react

UFC president Dana White recently announced that the promotion has officially re-launched UFC Fight Club, which offers fans exclusive benefits like pre-sale tickets, dining deals, travel discounts, personal coaching experiences, and more.

UFC Fight Club was launched in 2006 to bring the organization closer to its hardcore fans. The members-only club helped MMA fans create their own community within the UFC through easier interaction.

After Dana White announced bringing back the UFC Fight Club offer on Twitter, fans reacted to the news by taking to the post's comments section.

One fan jokingly asked:

"So Onlyfans for UFC?"

One user pointed out:

"15 benefits… Not one is for PPV discounts or loyalty."

Another fan chastised White and wrote:

"Benefits suck. Just give us the t-shirt and a free PPV code as you did years ago."

One user hilariously pointed out:

"Event discounts and credits when you hold all your events at the APEX."

Another user dumped on UFC Fight Club and wrote:

"Total crap, just a bunch of non-essential things packaged together."

One fan criticized the UFC and wrote:

"So it's an extra $100 for a chance to buy overpriced seats? Endeavor is the worst thing to happen to the UFC man."

Another fan wrote:

"But can you easily cancel the membership yet? (the answer is still "No")."

Dana White outlines UFC Fight Club updated benefits

Taking fan interaction to a whole new level, White recently took to social media to outline plans for the new and updated version of UFC Fight Club. He said:

"I'm excited to tell you we are re-launching UFC Fight Club. We've upgraded Fight Club to give out incredible fans access to some amazing benefits that will take your UFC experience to a whole other level. From dining discounts to travel savings and many, many other great benefits, there's something for everyone."

Fans can avail all the benefits of the exclusive offers by simply creating an account on the official UFC Fight Club website (ufcfightclub.com). MMA Fans get to choose from three different membership tiers. 'The Challenger' is the base tier for $99 annually, 'The Champion' is a higher tier for $139 annually, and 'The Legend' is the highest tier for $179 annually.