"OnlyF**s better get some shots" - Paige VanZant's 'bootyfull' photo raises temperatures on social media

Former UFC fighter-turned-OnlyF*ns star Paige VanZant has got her fans' hearts racing following her latest photo on Instagram.

'12 Gauge' last appeared in the UFC's octagon back in 2020, losing to Amanda Ribas via first-round submission. The bout proved to be her last in the promotion as she opted not to negotiate a new contract. The 29-year-old instead walked away from the organization with a 5-4 record to explore free agency.

VanZant later signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and made a few appearances on television for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). During this time, Paige VanZant set up her OF account.

The Oregon native often uses her social media accounts to promote the subscription site and did so once again with her latest snap. She captioned the raunchy post:

"New Camera."

Fans soon flocked to the comments of the risque snap, with many expressing their delight over the image. One fan even hoped it was a tease of what would be on her OnlyF*ns page. They wrote:

"The OnlyF*ns better get some shots of this."

Another fan hilariously opted to write a pun, highlighting a particular part of the image:

"Bootyfull"

Paige VanZant shares body postivie message

Paige VanZant recently took to Instagram to share a body positive message to her fans.

The OnlyF*ns star has become a major success since switching to the subscription service. Reports suggest she is now earning more monthly than she did throughout her entire fighting career.

Despite the financial success of the move, VanZant has also seen herself and her body more scrutinized than ever. As a way of hitting back at those critics, '12 Gauge' revealed she doesn't weigh herself anymore and couldn't be happier about it. She shared:

"‼️Dear haters, I f**ked up‼️ I have been really good at putting my best self forward. Making sure the world sees the “prettiest” side of me. Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a f**k ton of happiness."

Paige VanZant continued:

"I see every single comment on my YouTube channel about how I look pregnant, obese, fat as f**k, and won’t be able to fit through a door soon. But one thing I have always remembered. Happy people ain’t haters and haters ain’t happy."

