"I don't weigh myself" - Paige VanZant shares her thoughts on 'body positivity' amid O***F*** stardom

Paige VanZant has revealed that she pays little mind to her weight after recently going on a rant on Instagram about her 'body positivity'.

VanZant has become a major success on OnlyF*ns since her departure from the UFC in 2020. But she recently took to Instagram to let her 'haters' know that she is happy with own body despite gaining a reported 20 pounds.

'12 Gauge' posted a lengthy rant online almost two months ago, where she stated that:

"...I have been really good at putting my best self forward. Making sure the world sees the 'prettiest' side of me. Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a f**k ton of happiness..."

During a recent Instagram Q&A with fans, Paige VanZant was asked if she had lost any weight since her 'body positivity' post. She replied by saying that she only checks her weight when she has a fight booked.

VanZant said this:

"No I'm not. Actually, I don't know because I don't weight myself. I only get on the scale when I have a fight coming up and I am losing weight for a particular purpose and that is to make money to fight."

Amanda Ribas reveals that Paige VanZant's hype benefitted her career

Amanda Ribas recently opened up about how her fight with Paige VanZant at UFC 251 in 2020 helped grow her popularity amongst fans.

VanZant's last UFC appearance came against the Brazilian, and '12 Gauge' was defeated via submission. According to Ribas, many of VanZant's fans began supporting her following her victory.

Prior to her bout with Maycee Barber at UFC Jacksonville last weekend, Ribas spoke to Stake.com about how her fight with Paige VanZant grew her career. The Brazilian also explained her decision to quit OnlyF*ns, despite the success she had.

Ribas said this:

"At first, it wasn’t OnlyF*ns that I started with; it was a site called Fun Time which is practically the same thing. I think some girls like it because they often put photos on social media, and they don’t get paid. If they want to receive money and they like doing it, why not? But for me, I don’t think my future husband will appreciate that!"

She continued:

"Paige is a really good person who helped me throughout one of my training camps at American Top Team. Her fans are also really cool. They sent a lot of good luck messages to me. The hype she used to get benefitted me also, so it was a really good experience"

