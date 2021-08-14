"Opponent in his 10th fight was 0-0" - Jake Paul takes another dig at Canelo Alvarez's pro boxing career

Being the child of the internet that he is, Jake Paul makes very precise and calculated posts on social media nowadays, which inevitably help him further build his brand.

Needless to say, the younger Paul brother has a great marketing and PR team working for him.

In his most recent tweet, Jake Paul has fired shots at none other than Canelo Alvarez and compared his own boxing career to the Mexican champion's. Jake Paul brought up how Canelo Alvarez's 10th fight was against a debutante opponent who never fought again, while he himself will face decorated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his fourth outing.

"Canelo Alvarez’s opponent in his 10th fight was 0-0, and whom after defeat, never fought again. In my 4th fight I’m taking on a pound for pound decorated fighter who has won on the biggest stages and is considered one of the top welterweights ever," Jake Paul wrote.

According to BoxRec, Canelo Alvarez faced a newbie boxer named Javier Martinez in his tenth bout and won via knockout. Martinez never competed in another boxing fight again.

Jake Paul: "I eventually want to take down Canelo Alvarez"

This is not the first time Jake Paul has aimed shots at Canelo Alvarez.

In a previous interview with Undisputed in July, Jake Paul called out the WBA, WBC, and WBO champion while revealing that he plans on fighting pro boxers in the coming years.

"The level of competition is going to increase. I plan on fighting pro boxers. I eventually want to take down Canelo Alvarez in the next three years and people think I'm crazy, but they also thought I was crazy when I was going to go to fight Nate Robinson. They were like 'he's a dunk champion, he's an elite athlete and he is going to take your head off.' I've been sparring with some of the best people in the world in the gym, going round after round after round. I'm prepared in the next three years to take down Canelo because I truly believe in my heart that it will happen. It makes sense from a business standpoint," Jake Paul said.

"I want to take down Canelo Álvarez in the next three years. People forget I'm the bigger guy by a lot."@jakepaul is ready, @Canelo 👀 pic.twitter.com/FaqU1Gv8Ej — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 14, 2021

For now, Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a cruiserweight boxing match at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

