Osamah Almarwai was in awe of then-blue belts Kade and Tye Ruotolo

At ONE Fight Night 10, Osamah Almarwai will compete in one of the biggest grappling contests of his career.

May 5 is set to be a historic event for the promotion as ONE Championship hosts its first-ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

With three world championship matchups at the top of the card, MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling bouts will all get their time in the spotlight.

Almarwai is gearing up for his outing against flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci at the event, as the defending titleholder looks to pick up his second title defense.

Alongside Musumeci, two other competitors have helped to really push submission grappling to the forefront of ONE Championship by competing in high-stakes matchups at big events like ONE Fight Night 10.

Musumeci and the Ruotolo twins are some of the biggest names in the sport. Through the platform ONE provides, they have helped to grow the sport in new ways.

Osamah Almarwai is no stranger to Kade and Tye Ruotolo, having trained with them for a long time at Atos. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his first impressions of them when they walked into the gym:

"They helped me so much. Even when they were blue belts. I remember when they joined Atos. They were blue belts. I was like, ‘Man, these kids are good.'"

Almarwai’s experience training alongside the Ruotolo brothers will pay dividends for him in his matchup with an elite competitor like Mikey Musumeci. With three world championship contests headlining this historic night for ONE Championship, ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 is unmissable.

For North American viewers, the entire event will air live and free via Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes