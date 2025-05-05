Oscar De La Hoya accuses Canelo Alvarez of setting harmful precedent for boxing amid key Dana White related announcement

May 3 was a momentous and celebratory day for Canelo Alvarez as he regained his crown as the undisputed super middleweight champion. It was also revealed that his next bout will be against Terence Crawford, in collaboration with Dana White's TKO Boxing.

Ad

But in the midst of Alvarez's victory, his ex-promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, raised concern about the current turn of events for the Mexican boxing sensation.

In a video on his Instagram handle, De La Hoya contended that Alvarez is creating a troubling precedent by preferring making big money fights at the expense of fights that can benefit his legacy. Citing Alvarez's recent win against William Scull, the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions said:

Ad

Trending

"You’re getting paid all this money to fight against the runner who we all knew was going to run—A Cuban style. You chose him, and now you say you hate fighting runners. Well then don't fight runners. We all know who we wanna see you win against. That’s Benavidez. Go up against Benavidez, fight Benavidez. He won’t run. What’s wrong with that? It’s a good fight, but it’s sad."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"When you're fighting for the money and not legacy, every young fighter just follows that pattern. And it's not fair to the organizers, the people putting up their money, the promoters, the fans especially. The fans want to see good fights."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments on Canelo Alvarez below:

Ad

Oscar De La Hoya weighs in on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight

Canelo Alvarez is currently signed in a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh under the Riyadh Season banner. The Saudi delegate has long desired a matchup between the Mexican star and Terence Crawford.

Alvarez's fight against William Scull marked the first bout in this deal, and shortly after its conclusion, Alalshikh announced that the Canelo vs. Crawford fight would be the second bout in the series, and it is set to take place on September 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

During the aforementioned video, Oscar De La Hoya also shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated matchup by saying:

"We got Crawford-Canelo. I'm looking forward to it. Even though they're both almost forty [in age], I'm looking for it. Cuz, it's a good matchup. But just show up and fight please show up and fight."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.