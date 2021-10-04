"Probably stop him in the 9th, 10th, 11th round" - Oscar De La Hoya gives his prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight 

Oscar De La Hoya recently discussed the upcoming scrap between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant on a live Q&A session on social media. 'The Golden Boy' is supporting Alvarez ahead of the fight against Plant.

He admitted that Canelo might have some trouble keeping up with Plant in the initial stages of the fight due to his impressive movement. However, Oscar De La Hoya believes that it will ultimately do nothing to stop Canelo:

"What I think is going to happen, Canelo's going to have a little bit of trouble in the first few rounds against Plant. Because Plant has little boxing technique, that he's going to move around and move side-to-side. But Canelo has skill, has power, and he'll walk him down eventually and probably even stop him in like the ninth, tenth, eleventh round. That's my prediction."

Can Oscar De La Hoya's prediction come true?

The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant has garnered a significant amount of interest from fans all over the world as well as legends of the sport like Oscar De La Hoya. Their heated press conference only added fuel to the fire.

Canelo, over the course of his storied career, has recorded wins against some of the biggest names in the business. Having made his way onto the pro-boxing scene back in 2005, he has accumulated an impressive record of 56-1-2. Out of these wins, Canelo has managed to knock 38 of his opponents out.

Caleb Plant, on the other hand, walks into this fight undefeated. He holds an untainted record of 21-0-0. Plant has recorded KOs over 12 of his opponents to date.

Both fighters come into this fight as striking maestros. Set to go down next month at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, the fight promises to be a slugfest.

