Watch: Oscar De La Hoya shares COVID-19 update in emotional video from hospital 

Oscar De La Hoya's return to the squared circle has been interrupted by a positive COVID-19 test. The news was shared by the boxing Hall-of-Famer himself from his hospital bed as he looked dejected and in low spirits.

'The Golden Boy of Boxing' was set to make his comeback against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in a Triller Fight Club pay-per-view on September 11, 2021. That would have been his first fight since his TKO loss to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008.

Oscar De La Hoya told his fans that he contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated, and that the situation really 'kicked his a**'.

"What were the chances of me getting COVID? I've been taking care of myself. This really, really kicked my a**," Oscar De La Hoya said in the brief video.

I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya is an 11-time world champion in six different weight classes. He is also the lineal titleholder in three weight classes. He earned his 'Golden Boy of Boxing' nickname for winning a gold medal in the lightweight division at the 1992 Summer Olympics shortly after graduating from high school.

Evander Holyfield will reportedly replace Oscar De La Hoya against Vitor Belfort

Oscar De La Hoya's withdrawal from the September 11 fight left Vitor Belfort without an opponent, but not for too long. Fellow boxing veteran Evander Holyfield has agreed to step in on short notice, as per ESPN.

"Heavyweight fights are always the most exciting clashes, and this is a heavyweight fight between two true warriors. We really wish Oscar a speedy recovery; he's a champion and a warrior; we know he'll fight this and win. We look forward to seeing him in the ring on the anniversary of Fight Club's launch," Triller's Ryan Kavanaugh told ESPN.

However, the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield fight due to the latter's age. Evander Holyfield is 58 years old, and last fought against Brian Nielsen in May 2011.

To make the fight possible, Triller is now moving the entire pay-per-view event from Staples Center, Los Angeles, to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida just outside Miami.

Holyfield and Belfort fight card won’t be in California. CSAC won’t approve Holyfield because of age. Sauces say it’s going to be at the Hard Rock in Seminole, Florida. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 3, 2021

Holyfield was set to make a return in June 2021 in an exhibition bout on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. against Kevin McBride. The latter famously defeated Mike Tyson in 2005. But that event was postponed as well after Lopez tested positive for COVID-19.

