Oscar De La Hoya looking for 'big UFC name' after announcing boxing return

Oscar De La Hoya is looking for a big UFC name after announcing his boxing return. During the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren press conference, De La Hoya announced that he’s coming out of retirement and will return to the boxing ring on July 3rd, 2021.

Fondly referred to by his fans as The Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya is regarded as one of the biggest box office stars in combat sports history and is a bonafide boxing legend.

Over the course of his long and storied professional boxing career, De La Hoya won 11 world titles across six different weight classes. His last fight was a loss against Manny Pacquiao in December 2008, in which his corner stopped the fight after round eight, as De La Hoya couldn’t continue.

In August 2020, Oscar De La Hoya spoke about making a comeback to the sport of boxing. He now appears to have followed through on his comeback talk. De La Hoya took to the stage with music legend Snoop Dogg at the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren press conference and announced that he’d make his boxing return on July 3rd, 2021.

As reported by ESPN, Oscar De La Hoya’s fight will be promoted by Triller Fight Club – a promotion that involves the Triller social media app and Snoop Dogg’s Fight Club. De La Hoya has reportedly signed a multi-fight contract with Triller, and this won’t be a one-off fight.

The CEO of Triller’s parent company Proxima Media, Ryan Kavanaugh, noted that he and Oscar De La Hoya are 'dear friends'. Kavanaugh added that he and De La Hoya have been discussing the latter’s return for 'a long time'.

Ryan Kavanaugh had words of high praise for ODLH. Kavanaugh said:

"He has been (training), and in his own words, he's stronger and better than ever."

Ryan Kavanaugh, CEO of Triller parent company Proxima Media, told ESPN that Oscar De La Hoya’s July 3 comeback fight is likely to take place in Texas, potentially AT&T Stadium. Triller ideally wants a “big” UFC name for the opponent, Kavanaugh said. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 26, 2021

De La Hoya set to make boxing comeback July 3 https://t.co/SDjwNYfcvG — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 26, 2021

Advertisement

Additionally, Kavanaugh revealed that the fight card featuring Oscar De La Hoya would take place in Texas.

It could be held at the AT&T Stadium, and Triller Fight Club is looking to book a 'big' UFC name against De La Hoya.

Oscar De La Hoya’s comeback is one of the biggest talking points coming out of the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren press conference

Oscar De La Hoya

Triller Fight Club will be organizing a fight card on April 17th, 2021, headlined by a professional boxing match featuring YouTube megastar and 2-0 boxing upstart Jake Paul, who takes on former MMA star Ben Askren.

The press conference grabbed the attention of combat sports fans worldwide. It also captivated many others, who don’t really follow the fight game but know Jake Paul from his internet and mainstream pop culture ventures.

Nevertheless, the Oscar De La Hoya comeback confirmation has emerged as one of the biggest talking points coming out of the press conference. Which fighter would you like to see ODLH come up against? Sound off in the comments.