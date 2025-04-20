Oscar De La Hoya makes bold prediction on Jake Paul succeeding where Canelo Alvarez failed against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul is set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round cruiserweight bout on June 28, 2025. Ahead of the contest, top boxing promoter, Oscar De La Hoya shared his prediction.

'The Problem Child' has often faced criticism for fighting against retired boxers. Paul most recently secured a unanimous decision win against Mike Tyson. In contrast, his upcoming opponent, Chavez Jr. is a seasoned veteran, who has fought against several top boxers, including Canelo Alvarez.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions shared his thoughts on Paul's upcoming fight and said:

"Jake Paul, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, it’s a real fight. People keep saying Jake Paul is not a real fighter, well he’s fighting a real fighter now... It’s going to be a good test for both guys. Obviously, Jake is a masterclass promoter in what he does..."

De La Hoya also recalled how Alvarez could not knock out Chavez Jr. in May 2017, winning via unanimous decision. He stated:

"Look, Canelo Alvarez fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. We promoted that fight many years ago. Didn’t knock him out, couldn’t hurt him, so imagine if Jake can hurt or even wobble Chavez Jr. It’s something that Canelo didn’t do, or couldn’t do. There’s a lot of stories to come out from this. A lot of great stories for Jake Paul.”

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

Canelo Alvarez talks about the possibility of fighting Jake Paul

The potential fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul was very close to happening until Turki Alalshikh intervened. The chairman of Saudi GEA signed the Mexican boxing superstar to a four-fight deal, which begins with the William Scull fight on May 3.

In light of the aforementioned developments, Alvarez discussed how close he was to fighting Paul during an interview with Hot 97 on YouTube. He also talked about the possibility of facing Paul in the future and said:

"I think everybody wants to see me beat Jake Paul. I thought about it for a minute, we agreed for the promoters to go and see what the numbers are for that fight in May. I don’t call that a fight, I call it an event. That event needs to wait. It’s not the moment to do that kind of event at this moment in my career. I think at the end of my career, when I’m retired, maybe. We’ll see."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below (5:47):

