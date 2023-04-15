Oscar De La Hoya predicts insane pay-per-view buys for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz 

Boxing legend and fight promoter Oscar De La Hoya gave his predictions on the potential pay-per-view buys for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. According to 'The Golden Boy', the event, which is organized by DAZN Boxing, will generate around $3 million PPV buys.

Here's what the Mexican-American 11-time world champion boxer said:

"I think it can be a super fight, with Nate and Jake Paul, you know, because both guys know how to fight. And Jake can fight. Nate's a real fighter, he knows boxing and Jake Paul is doing his thing. So, yeah, hey Nate, if you need a promoter and you need some help, I'm right here willing to do whatever."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's opinions on the fight via Inside Fighting:

After giving a shout out to Nate Diaz, with an offer to help promote him, De La Hoya went on to give his thoughts on how much the event would make in PPV sales. Here's what 'The Golden Boy' said:

"A Nate fight with Jake Paul would be f*****g massive, huge. I think [the PPV buys] could be like a 2.5 to three million pay-per-views, absolutely."

When asked who would win the bout, Oscar De La Hoya said that he thinks it's an 'even fight'. 'The Golden Boy' thinks that Jake Paul might have more power simply because he's 'the bigger guy'. However, De La Hoya also alluded to Diaz's technical skills and elusiveness as a boxer, which is a problematic style for even the most decorated strikers.

When Dana White called Oscar De La Hoya a 'sack of sh*t'

The fact that there is no love lost between boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya and UFC president Dana White is no secret. Both have had many words for each other, with De La Hoya criticizing White for underpaying his fighters. In response, the UFC president had less-than-savory words to say about the Mexican American boxer, even referring to him as 'Oscar De La C*kehead' at one point.

Last year, in a DWCS press conference, White launched an absolute verbal assault on De La Hoya, referring to him as a 'sack of sh*t'. Here's what Dana White said about 'The Golden Boy':

"Guys like [Bob] Arum and De La Hoya, and people like this, never had the vision to do anything like this [UFC fights], and it's never been done. And everybody thinks that they know what they're talking about. And everybody has an opinion."

Specifically on De La Hoya, Dana White said the following:

"He is a lying, two-faced, hypocritical sack of sh*t. And I hate him so much that I love to prove that he's a lying, hypocritical, two-faced piece of sh*t."

