Oscar De La Hoya puts Canelo Alvarez on blast following Terence Crawford loss: "Like taking candy from a baby"

Oscar De La Hoya recently shared his thoughts on the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight and sounded off on the Mexican boxing icon. The veteran boxing promoter heaped praise on Crawford and slammed Alvarez's performance in the fight.Despite many questioning his chances against Alvarez in a much higher weight class, Crawford silenced his critics with a clinical performance over 12 rounds against the Mexican superstar and won the undisputed super middleweight championship via unanimous decision.Given De La Hoya's history with Alvarez, it's no surprise that the boxing promoter had something to say about the outcome of the fight. In a recent video uploaded to his social media handles, De La Hoya said:&quot;God it makes me h*rny to tell you I told you so. I predicted the Canelo-Crawford fight like a godd*amn fortune teller. Canelo’s feet were cemented on the canvas, and he was hitting air. What the f*ck was that? Props to Crawford. He came up three weight classes and fought a beautiful fight.&quot;He continued:&quot;What a great performance. Like taking candy from a baby. He just played with Canelo. Made him look silly, and before you start with your sh*t about Canelo being old, just know that Crawford is older. That’s not an excuse here... The only real fighters he’s faced were [Floyd] Mayweather, [Dmitry] Bivol, and Crawford, and they all toyed with him.&quot;When Oscar De La Hoya questioned Canelo Alvarez about allegedly &quot;fighting for money and not legacy&quot;Earlier this year, Oscar De La Hoya went off on Canelo Alvarez for seemingly preferring big-money fights instead of facing opponents who could help secure his legacy in the sport.After Alvarez's unanimous decision over William Scull in May, he announced that he'd be facing Terence Crawford next and that their clash would be promoted by Dana White's TKO Boxing.While many were excited about the matchup, De La Hoya raised concerns about Alvarez setting a negative precedent for younger boxers in an Instagram video and said:&quot;You’re getting paid all this money to fight against the runner [Scull] who we all knew was going to run... You chose him, and now you say you hate fighting runners. Well then, don't fight runners. We all know who we wanna see you win against. That’s Benavidez. Go up against Benavidez, fight Benavidez. He won’t run. What’s wrong with that? It’s a good fight, but it’s sad.&quot;De La Hoya continued:&quot;When you're fighting for the money and not legacy, every young fighter just follows that pattern. And it's not fair to the organizers, the people putting up their money, the promoters, the fans, especially. The fans want to see good fights.&quot;