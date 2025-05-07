Oscar De La Hoya sounds off on Canelo Alvarez for seemingly uneventful William Scull fight: "I’m just frustrated"

Former multi-weight world champion Oscar De La Hoya weighed in on Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull. 'The Golden Boy' claimed that he is "just frustrated" by the fight that took place this past weekend.

Although Alvarez managed to successfully defend his WBC, WBA, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight belts against Scull, fans expressed their disappointment with the event. The headliner witnessed an extremely low output performance from both fighters, with the Mexican champion securing the unanimous decision victory in the 12-round contest.

On his Instagram, De La Hoya expressed his disappointment with the fight, stating:

"Canelo, Jesus lord! Come on! You're getting paid all this money to fight against the runner, who we all know was gonna run. You chose him. Now you say you hate fighting runners. Well then, don't fight runners. It's sad."

He continued:

"When you're fighting for the money and not legacy, every young fighter follows that pattern. The fans wanna see good fights. It's the fighter's job to give fans the good fight. Go out there and fight. I'm just frustrated."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below:

Daniel Cormier shares his perspective on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

On September 12, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, UFC CEO Dana White's TKO Boxing will host its debut event. The much-anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford was announced following the former's victory against William Scull.

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier recently expressed his thoughts on White's new venture. He examined the capabilities of TKO Boxing, attracting a lot more attention to the sport. He said:

"Because Dana White is going to promote this thing, I feel like it will bring a different level of interest into the UFC. So they’re still in their athletic prime. I wish I got to see it a couple of years ago when Canelo was a little smaller. I thought Canelo, he’s not as good as he was when he was fighting at 154, 160, because he’s a little bigger, carries more muscle, but I think it’s going to be a blockbuster event."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (5:43):

