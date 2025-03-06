“Our dream is to always go to the United States” - Adriano Moraes reveals what lured him to mega gym American Top Team

Ahead of his return to the Circle on Sunday, March 23, Adriano Moraes shared some insight into what attracted him to the famed American Top Team (ATT) gym in Florida.

The multi-time ONE world titleholder will look to kickstart a new flyweight reign later this month when he goes toe-to-toe with Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, emanating from the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The winner will emerge as the new ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

During a recent interview with Fight Bananas, Moraes revealed what led him to train at ATT. He said:

"For sure, as a Brazilian kid, our dream is to always go to the United States, you know. We used to watch movies [from there], like everybody has a house with some basketball net in the backyard, you know what I’m saying?"

"And, you know, when I became the champion for the first time in ONE Championship in 2015. I was invited to come to American Top Team just to check out the facilities. My manager that time was from Brazil, from my city".

"He told me I got this offer to go to the United States and stuff, I can take care of everything for you, I can send you to American Top Team, and you can check it out if you like it or not."

Adriano Moraes looks to add to his legacy at ONE 172

With 12 career wins and three flyweight MMA title reigns, Adriano Moraes is one of ONE Championship's most decorated fighters.

During his illustrious career, 'Mikinho' has earned noteworthy wins over the likes of Geje Eustaquiao, Kairat Akhmetov, Danny Kingad, and his ONE 172 opponent, Yuya Wakamatsu.

However, it was his win over P4P great Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT 1 that stands above the rest.

Moraes' win over 'Mighty Mouse' that night is still considered by many to be one of the biggest upsets in ONE history.

Will the Brazilian continue to add to his legacy at ONE 172 and collect another 26 pounds of gold?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

