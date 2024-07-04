"Our loyalty is not for sale", "Chama" - Alex Pereira's heartfelt tribute to his team draws reactions from UFC welterweights and fans

Alex Pereira has gotten MMA fans talking after he shared a series of photographs on Instagram celebrating his team. The Brazilian recently defended his light heavyweight title by defeating Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

'Poatan' faced 'Denisa' in the main event, having only agreed to the fight a couple of weeks prior. The two light heavyweights were tasked with running back their UFC 295 clash, which the Brazilian had won via a second-round TKO.

History repeated itself as Prochazka was once again finished in the second round. Pereira landed a head kick flush in the opening seconds, dropping the Czech fighter to the canvas before the referee waved the bout over as Pereira unleashed his ground and pound.

Following his stunning win, Alex Pereira took to Instagram to show his appreciation for the team around him, which includes the likes of Glover Teixeira and Plinio Cruz.

Translated to English (via Google Translate), Pereira captioned the post:

"Always Together!"

Pereria's post has generated a buzz amongst the MMA community, with UFC welterweight Philip Rowe weighing in in the comments. He wrote:

"Chama."

Plinio Cruz, the coach of Pereira who had also been tagged in the post, responded:

"🔥 our loyalty is not for sale, always together!"

Fans have also had their say, with one fan writing:

"Thank you for being such an inspiration to indigenous people."

Another wrote:

"That’s so cold 🥶!!!!!"

One fan commented:

"Current goat."

Another fan wrote:

"Gang 🗿"

Tom Aspinall open to facing Alex Pereira at heavyweight

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he's open to a potential clash against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the future.

Following 'Poatan's success at 205 pounds, the Brazilian expressed an interest in stepping up a division and making history by becoming the first fighter to have won a title in three different weight classes.

Whilst Dana White has regularly played down the idea of Pereira moving up, Aspinall has admitted he wouldn't rule out a bout against the 36-year-old. In a recent interview with talkSPORT, the British champ said:

"I'm not shying away from anybody, so if the UFC want to do that, I'm more than happy to do it. But I think as an elite-level fighter myself, you can't help but be impressed with what Alex Pereira has done over the past couple of years."

He continued:

"I absolutely want to fight him but I'm sure there will be a time and a place for it... If that's what the UFC want to do one day, then we'll absolutely do it."

