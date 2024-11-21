“Our pride” - Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly hails Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane as one of the nation’s great sporting stars

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane received royal sporting treatment from one of Senegal's most influential athletes of all time. The new ONE heavyweight MMA world champion was a guest during Senegal's match against Burundi in the qualification stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and he took the pitch a few minutes before kick-off.

While fans in the stands cheered for their MMA hero, national team captain Kalidou Koulibaly met Kane on the pitch and presented him with the team's shirt. He also praised Kane on Instagram for his world title win over Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169 earlier this month.

Koulibaly wrote on Instagram:

"Our pride 💚💛❤️"

Koulibaly now plays for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League but built his star power when he helped Italian club Napoli to the Supercoppa Italiana in 2014 and the Coppa Italia in 2020. Kane, meanwhile, is the first MMA world champion from Senegal, and is the first African fighter to earn a ONE Championship belt.

The Senegalese wrestling machine was also the first to defeat Malykhin in MMA when he beat the reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion via split decision in Bangkok.

After his victory over Malykhin, Kane didn't waste time celebrating the world title win. He flew to Dubai to meet with former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho and MMA superstar Francis Ngannou. Kane eventually returned to his hometown of Thiaroye, Senegal, where thousands lined the streets to celebrate in his parade.

Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye calls 'Reug Reug' an inspiration to the nation's next generation

It wasn't just his fellow athletes who took pride in Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane's historic win at ONE 169. Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye hailed Kane as one of the country's biggest inspirations for the next generation.

Faye, Senegal's youngest-ever president, posted on social media:

"Congratulations to Oumar Kane, aka Reug Reug, for making history by becoming the first Senegalese MMA heavyweight world champion. Through his courage, determination, and talent, he honors Senegal and inspires an entire generation. Our nation is proud of this remarkable feat."

