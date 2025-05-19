"Our team has a lot of wild fighters" - Yuki Yoza loving every bit of his intense sparring alongside Takeru, Masaaki Noiri

Former K1 champion Yuki Yoza is grateful to be part of the Team Vasileus because of their incredible work ethic and intensity in training, which helps them prepare well for their fights.
Speaking to the South China Morning Post recently, Yoza said that their team has a lot of wild fighters, like Takeru Segawa and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, which makes their preparation even better.
"It's hard to explain, but our team has a lot of wild fighters. That's what I can say [about training with high intensity].
Check out Yuki Yoza's interview below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The 27-year-old Japanese star is preparing for his highly anticipated debut under the world's largest martial arts organization on May 23 as part of the ONE Friday Fights 109 card, as he takes on the Russian contender Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing match at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Yoza aims to make a statement in his first outing on the global stage to secure a six-figure contract and a spot in the promotion's main roster.
Yuki Yoza lauds Jonathan Haggerty for his performance against Wei Rui, but wants to prove he's better than him
Although Yuki Yoza is fully focused on his impending battle with Elbrus Osmanov, he is looking ahead into the future with a possible match with current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.
In his interview with the South China Morning Post, Yoza said that the British superstar has successfully acclimated himself with kickboxing and his recent win over Wei Rui showed that.
However, Yoza still wants to prove that he's a better fighter than 'The General.'
"If you see his previous fight against Wei Rui, he was able to show and prove how good he was at kickboxing. So I don't see him as an easy opponent. But I want to show that I'm better than Jonathan if we fight."
Fans can watch the ONE Friday Fights 109 live on May 23 via ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or at watch.onefc.com.