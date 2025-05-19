"Our team has a lot of wild fighters" - Yuki Yoza loving every bit of his intense sparring alongside Takeru, Masaaki Noiri

Former K1 champion Yuki Yoza is grateful to be part of the Team Vasileus because of their incredible work ethic and intensity in training, which helps them prepare well for their fights.

Ad

Speaking to the South China Morning Post recently, Yoza said that their team has a lot of wild fighters, like Takeru Segawa and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, which makes their preparation even better.

"It's hard to explain, but our team has a lot of wild fighters. That's what I can say [about training with high intensity].

Check out Yuki Yoza's interview below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The 27-year-old Japanese star is preparing for his highly anticipated debut under the world's largest martial arts organization on May 23 as part of the ONE Friday Fights 109 card, as he takes on the Russian contender Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing match at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yoza aims to make a statement in his first outing on the global stage to secure a six-figure contract and a spot in the promotion's main roster.

Ad

Yuki Yoza lauds Jonathan Haggerty for his performance against Wei Rui, but wants to prove he's better than him

Although Yuki Yoza is fully focused on his impending battle with Elbrus Osmanov, he is looking ahead into the future with a possible match with current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Ad

In his interview with the South China Morning Post, Yoza said that the British superstar has successfully acclimated himself with kickboxing and his recent win over Wei Rui showed that.

However, Yoza still wants to prove that he's a better fighter than 'The General.'

"If you see his previous fight against Wei Rui, he was able to show and prove how good he was at kickboxing. So I don't see him as an easy opponent. But I want to show that I'm better than Jonathan if we fight."

Fans can watch the ONE Friday Fights 109 live on May 23 via ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.