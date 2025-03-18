"Out of 30 tracks, all 30 are a**" - Former UFC champ wants his "ear drums back" after giving Playboi Carti's latest album 'I Am Music' a listen

Former UFC champ Aljamain Sterling recently made his feelings known about Playboi Carti's recent album I Am Music. The 35-year-old has dabbled in rap music in the past, having released two albums, Here to Win and Go Dumb.

The former UFC bantamweight champion blasted Carti's album, alluding the songs were garbage. Moreover, the sound of the songs in the album seemingly frustrated the former bantamweight champion.

"I need my ear drums back. Holy garbage," Sterling tweeted.

Apparently, 'The Funkmaster' doesn't think any of the songs in the album are any good. In a recent social media post, Sterling wrote:

"No cap, Out of 30 tracks, all 30 are ass. And this [garbage] is coming from a guy who made a few hits in my personal opinion. But wtf is this??"

Moreover, the No. 9 featherweight shared his disappointment in Carti and also highlighted that his brother Troy Grindz has more talent but is undiscovered.

"And guys like my brother are undiscovered talent. It amazes me how this guys get popular. Not even hating, if it was fire I would praise it but wtf. I’m disappointed and I know Carti can do better than this," Sterling wrote.

The former UFC champ faced backlash from fans of Carti, but he fired back by claiming that the album was for depressed drug addicts.

Former UFC champ gives his prediction for a potential Nassourdine Imavov vs. Israel Adesanya matchup

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is confident that middleweight contender Roman Dolidze's grappling skills are superior to that of the division's former kingpin Israel Adesanya.

At the recent UFC Vegas 104, Dolidze comfortably won via unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori. Following the victory, the Georgian fighter called out Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

On a recent episode of his Weekly Scraps YouTube show, Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts about a potential Dolidze vs. Adesanya fight.

"I mean, if Roman could get him down, I think Roman could submit him relatively easily. And I'm only saying that because I've seen Roman grapple. I've grappled with Roman. Of course, he's twice my size, but his skills on the ground are actually super legit," Sterling said.

The former UFC champ stated that Dolidze held his own while grappling against Jon Jones in the post. However, he also pointed out that the Georgian is not good at taking the fight to the ground.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments about the potential fight between Dolidze and Adesanya below (1:12):

