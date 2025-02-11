Over two days after defeat, Tatiana Suarez breaks her silence following Zhang Weili loss at UFC 312

Tatiana Suarez recently shared her first reaction to her defeat against strawweight champion Zhang Weili at UFC 312 on Feb. 9. Suarez was considered one of the toughest challenges in Weili's title reign due to her strong wrestling background and was even a betting favorite going into the fight.

However, the champion proved the odds wrong by securing a dominant unanimous decision victory, demonstrating her superiority in both grappling and striking.

In a post on Instagram, Suarez expressed her thoughts on the defeat and extended her gratitude to her friends, family, and teammates for their support. She wrote:

“Champions don’t show up to get everything they want; they show up to give everything they have.” And that’s what I’ll do every single time. No matter what! I love it all. Win, lose or draw, I’m right where I want to be. Doing what I love to do every single day of my life. I have the best people around me that love me for me. Living the dream! It’s all about the right mindset and life has taught me time and time again."

Suarez added:

"I’ve experienced it all thrill, agony, happiness, heartbreak. That’s what life is all about. I’m blessed to have this life. And I’ll share these experiences with my children and the future generations to come. Thank you to my friends, family, teammates, coaches and fiancé for being there every single time no matter what. Love you guys! On to the next!"

Check out Tatiana Suarez's post below:

Shocking statistics of Tatiana Suarez's UFC 312 fight against champion Zhang Weili

Tatiana Suarez's journey to the UFC title shot faced several challenges, including injuries and health complications. While she aimed to seize her title opportunity at UFC 312, Zhang Weili effectively neutralized her strategy and controlled most of the fight over five rounds.

Suarez managed to secure an early takedown and maintained control over Weili on the ground during the first few minutes of Round 1. However, she was unable to replicate that success afterward. Fight statistics reveal that Suarez attempted 15 takedowns but was successful with only one, resulting in a takedown accuracy of just 6 percent.

Predictably, Weili took the lead in the striking department, outlanding Suarez 53-12 in significant strikes. According to UFC statistics, Suarez failed to land any significant strikes in Rounds 1 and 2, managing to land only one in Round 5.

The judges scored the contest 49-46, 49-46, and 49-45 in favor of Weili, declaring her the winner by unanimous decision. This marked Weili's sixth UFC title fight victory and the first defeat of Suarez's professional MMA career.

Despite facing clean strikes and surviving several submission attempts, Suarez demonstrated her toughness by continuing to attempt takedowns.

