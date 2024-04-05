Overlooking Jorge Masvidal and Justin Gaethje, Mark Coleman names his “original BMF”

Mark Coleman recently revealed who believed was deserving of the moniker for being the "original BMF" and surprisingly overlooked Jorge Masvidal and Justin Gaethje, who have been the only title holders so far.

The former heavyweight champion has competed against several legends throughout his Hall of Fame career and decided to give a fellow legend recognition. 'The Hammer' took to his Instagram account and shared a video clip of his bout against Don Frye to his story along with a caption heaping praise for the former UFC tournament winner. He wrote:

"Original BMF belt. @donthepredatorfrye as tough as it gets"

Coleman's Instagram story regarding 'original BMF' [Image courtesy @markcolemanufc - Instagram]

Frye was one of the top fighters in the sport during his prime as he won UFC 8 and Ultimate Ultimate 96 tournaments, and defeated several legends during his career including Ken Shamrock and Gary Goodridge. He is also known for his incredible bout against Yoshihiro Takayama at Pride 21.

Coleman will reportedly be awarding the 'BMF' title to the winner of the lightweight clash between Max Holloway and the current title holder Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, so it will be interesting to see which fighter gets his hand raised.

Mark Coleman expresses excitement about UFC 300

Mark Coleman recently expressed his excitement for UFC 300 and revealed that the promotion will be flying him along with his daughters to the historic event.

'The Hammer' made headlines last month after saving his parents' lives from a house fire. His heroic actions caught the attention of the MMA community, who shared their well wishes to him for a speedy recovery.

Coleman took to his Instagram account and mentioned that he is looking forward to UFC 300 and noted that the card is stacked. He wrote:

"The UFC is bringing me in, giving me and my daughters tickets to the biggest show ever, UFC 300 in Las Vegas. So stocked, let's go. The BMF title belt, that's the one I'm excited about the main event is huge as well. The whole card is sick. See you there."

Poll : Do you agree with Mark Coleman's choice for the "original BMF" title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion