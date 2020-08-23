Just hours prior to tonight's UFC Vegas 7 card, Ovince Saint Preux tested positive for COVID-19 and in the process, the light heavyweight has now been removed from tonight's co-main event slot.

According to OSP's manager Oren Hodak, the light heavyweight fighter had previously tested positive for the virus but since then, he has tested negative. Upon testing in Las Vegas ahead of tonight's UFC Vegas 7, Ovince Saint Preux tested both positive and negative this week.

In order to maintain proper precaution, OSP has now been removed from tonight's fight card, as the UFC has decided to remove the fight entirely.

New opponent. Same plan. Get the W. pic.twitter.com/oWG4qZrKLR — Ovince Saint Preux (@003_OSP) August 15, 2020

Ovince Saint Preux was scheduled to face Alonzo Menifield tonight, but due to the former's possible contraction of COVID-19, the fight has now been rescheduled for the 5th of September. The UFC Vegas 7 card will be moving forward with a total of 9 fights now.

Here is the report for Ovince Saint Preux possibly being tested positive for COVID-19:

For safety precautions the @003_OSP fight will be removed from the card tonight and reschedule for 9/5. He battled Covid previously and presented both + and - tests this week. He currently has no symptoms and his cornermen are all clear. #ufc — KOreps (@ko_reps) August 22, 2020

Ovince Saint Preux's recent run in the UFC

Tonight's fight would've marked Ovince Saint Preux's return to the UFC's light heavyweight division after his unsuccessful attempt in the heavyweight division when he lost to Ben Rothwell in May at the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira card.

OSP, a former interim Light Heavyweight Title challenger, was initially on course for a fight against Shamil Gamzatov tonight. However, due to unknown reasons, the latter had to pull out of the fight, with Alonzo Menifield stepping in as a replacement. As things stand though, that fight has also been called off.

The initial co-main event for tonight's UFC Vegas 7 event was supposed to be a middleweight showdown between Uriah Hall and the dangerous Yoel Romero, but OSP was eventually promoted to the co-main event slot after Romero had also pulled out of the card.

UFC Vegas 7 will be headlined by Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz in a highly awaited bantamweight bout, in what will also be Edgar's debut at 135.