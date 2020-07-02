Ovince Saint Preux reportedly set for return to Light Heavyweight at UFC on 22nd August

OSP has competed in the UFC Heavyweight Division on just one occasion.

Saint Preux will reportedly be returning to Octagon action on the 22nd of August.

Ovince Saint Preux is set for his UFC Light Heavyweight return

Ovince Saint Preux is reportedly set for his return to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division after just a single fight in the Heavyweight Division of the promotion.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, Saint Preux will be returning to the 205 lb division on the 22nd of August for a fight against undefeated prospect Shamil Gamzatov.

Saint Preux and Gamzatov were initially set to collide in April. However, the Russian had to pull out of the fight due to the travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic that forced him to stay in his native land.

The scheduled card was eventually called off, as Saint Preux was offered a fight in the UFC Heavyweight Division against the hard-hitting Ben Rothwell.

OSP and Rothwell squared-off on the 14th May UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira card, as Rothwell eventually walked out as the winner of the bout after securing the victory via unanimous decision against Saint Preux.

Having suffered a loss in his first Heavyweight bout, OSP is now set to return to his old stomping ground at 205 pounds, as he prepares himself for a clash against Shamil Gamzatov.

Gamzatov signed a deal with the UFC last July and made his promotional debut against Klidson Abreu at UFC on ESPN+ 21. It was a fight that he won via split decision. Prior to his UFC arrival, the Russian compiled an impressive two-fight winning streak in Professional Fighters League.

Ovince Saint Preux's run in the UFC

Prior to OSP's fight against Rothwell, the Light Heavyweight fighter defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk in 2019, a win that also earned him his sixth Performance of the Night bonus.

Being a former Light Heavyweight Championship challenger, OSP has had his moments in the Octagon. However, upon his return to the cage, he will look forward to getting back to winning ways against the hugely-talented Shamil Gamzatov on UFC on 22nd August.