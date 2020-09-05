Ovince Saint Preux reveals how he thinks Jon Jones will fare in the UFC Heavyweight Division

Ovince Saint Preux will finally be returning to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 9 but in the lead-up to his own return, he wasn't shy of discussing Jon Jones' move to the UFC Heavyweight Division.

OSP and Jones crossed paths inside the Octagon way back in 2016 when the latter defeated him at UFC 197 to win the interim UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Since that fight, both fighters have gone their different ways, and both have had their ups and downs.

Ovince Saint Preux, who despite being unable to beat Jones during their 2016 meeting, believes that his former opponent will find success in his new division, especially in terms of striking. OSP pointed out the fact Jones wouldn't have to cut weight in his new weight class and could pick his opponents apart.

"He won’t have to cut weight. The only difference is, with me, it is me finding out the movement at heavyweight. It is more power at heavyweight but they are a lot slower. He can definitely pick them apart. Just take them into the later rounds and he does that at light heavyweight."

"If he can do that he should be fine at heavyweight. The thing at heavyweight, the thing about taking shots at heavyweight some of the guys you do not want to take a shot from.”- Ovince Saint Preux said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Ovince Saint Preux himself has competed in the UFC's Heavyweight Division in the past. As a matter of fact, the last time OSP competed in the UFC was against heavyweight veteran Ben Rothwell.

Ovince Saint Preux's return at UFC Vegas

In the aftermath of his loss to Ben Rothwell, Ovince Saint Preux announced his move back to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division and will feature in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 9 against Alonzo Menifield.