Owen Roddy shares his vision of how Conor McGregor will beat Dustin Poirier

Owen Roddy has shared his vision of how Conor McGregor will beat Dustin Poirier in their UFC 257 lightweight bout.

Conor McGregor’s longtime striking coach, Owen Roddy, believes that McGregor will perform even better at UFC 257 than he did in the first encounter against Poirier. McGregor had beaten Poirier via first-round TKO in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September 2014.

Speaking to TheMacLife, Roddy opened up on a myriad of topics. Upon being questioned as to how he sees the UFC 257 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier playing out, Owen Roddy stated:

“It’s hard to know. I always say this – It’s gonna take Conor maybe a minute or so, two minutes, and that’s you know…Well, Conor could see the shot in 10 seconds, you know. You never know. But it might take Conor a couple of minutes to find the shot and land the shot. Once he lands the shot, Poirier is either asleep or he’s out on his feet. And then it’s only a matter of time before the second one lands. You know whether it takes a couple of minutes or a round, but Conor will find the shot.”

“Conor has the best ability in the world to get the read of his opponents. You could bring somebody in that Conor has never seen before, never watched. And you just watch Conor. He throws the shots out there, he feels it out, he records the reactions, and then he finds the killer blow. And then he lands. Ninety-nine percent of people don’t dare recover after that full shot. So I see it (Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier) going the exact same way.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Additionally, Owen Roddy suggested that the UFC 257 matchup will be about how long Poirier can survive in the fight after getting hit by Conor McGregor.

Will the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch mirror the first fight?

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier witnessed McGregor put on a brilliant performance, akin to what Owen Roddy has now pointed out.

The Irish striking savant initially threw a few strikes to get a read on Dustin Poirier. McGregor eventually found the mark and put Poirier down in the first round of the fight, courtesy of excellent pugilism and distance management.

While Conor McGregor won their 2014 battle via first-round TKO, that fight was a featherweight bout. Their upcoming UFC 257 matchup on January 23rd, 2021, will be contested at lightweight.

Whether or not Conor McGregor can replicate his featherweight success against Dustin Poirier in their upcoming lightweight bout remains to be seen.