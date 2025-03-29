Paddy Pimblett breaks silence on why he fist-bumped Ilia Topuria at UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria haven't had nice things to say about each other but it was all love when they met at the UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins. Topuria was on stage with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell when Pimblett walked on with teammate Nathan Fletcher, who fought at the event.

Pimblett and Topuria had an altercation the last time they were in the same place due to the former's insensitive comments about the geopolitical crisis between Russia and Georgia. However, this time, they fist-bumped and shared a laugh on the stage.

Pimblett recently released a UFC London vlog on his YouTube channel, where 'The Baddy' disclosed what went down before their cordial interaction.

"I was staring at him over there, and he looked at me and [fist bump]. It went quite funny as I walked across here, he looked at me, I was looking at him, and he done that. Then, obviously, on stage, as I walked past him, we both just laughed and looked at each other," Pimblett said.

As such, the 30-year-old thought it would be good to go and bump his fist with Topuria but 'El Matador' reacted with a high five.

"I thought it would be quite funny to just go, and he went like that on my hand, like a high five. We might not like each other but just have a little laugh then," Pimblett added.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (4:01):

Paddy Pimblett reveals gameplan for potential fight with Ilia Topuria

With Ilia Topuria vacating the featherweight title for a lightweight move, a high-profile matchup between 'El Matador' and Paddy Pimblett has become a possibility.

In a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, Pimblett was asked about Topuria's move to lightweight and what his game plan would be in a potential fight.

"Styles make fights. You know what I mean? No one is going to do what I'd do to him. Everyone started to have a boxing match with him, and they've all failed because of it. I wouldn't come out and have a boxing match with him. I'm not an idiot," said Pimblett.

Up next for 'Baddy' is a five-round co-main event bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 314. With a victory over Chandler, Pimblett hopes to fight Charles Oliveira later this year before challenging for the lightweight strap.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (3:01):

