  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Paddy Pimblett fires shot at 'hand sanitizer boy' Ilia Topuria for not signing UFC fight contract

Paddy Pimblett fires shot at 'hand sanitizer boy' Ilia Topuria for not signing UFC fight contract

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 18, 2025 03:55 GMT
Paddy Pimblett (right) slams Ilia Topuria (left) for not agreeing to fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Paddy Pimblett (right) slams Ilia Topuria (left) for not agreeing to fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Paddy Pimblett recently took a shot at Ilia Topuria for not having "signed the contract" yet. Pimblett has been angling for a title fight against Topuria for a while now, with the two even facing off after the latter's lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June.

Ad

Pimblett is coming off an impressive third-round knockout victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April. Given that Pimblett is on a nine-fight win streak and is easily among the most well-known fighters in the UFC, many expected the Englishman to be Topuria's next challenge in the octagon.

In a recent Instagram post, Pimblett posted a post-fight picture of himself in the octagon and asked why Topuria had not signed the fight contract yet. Referring to the time Topuria flung a hand sanitizer bottle at him during a fierce altercation between them, he used emojis to indicate Topuria and wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Paddy why hasn't [Ilia] signed the contract yet?"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

When Paddy Pimblett compared his beef with Ilia Topuria to the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov feud

Earlier this year, Paddy Pimblett explained why he's keen on facing Ilia Topuria while comparing their beef to the legendary feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018.

In an interview on the ESPN post-fight show after facing off with Topuria at UFC 317 in June, the Liverpudlian explained that they deeply disliked each other and their hatred was real. He said:

Ad
"We've got history. You don't even need to sell that fight. It sells itself. Two people who genuinely dislike each other. You don't really get that. We haven't seen that since Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and [Conor] McGregor. Two people who actually hate each other. Because I hate him."

He continued:

"I wouldn't even want to finish him fast. I'd want to finish him with a minute left in the fight after I've elbowed him 700 times. I want to disfigure him."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications