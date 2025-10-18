Paddy Pimblett fires shot at 'hand sanitizer boy' Ilia Topuria for not signing UFC fight contract

Paddy Pimblett recently took a shot at Ilia Topuria for not having &quot;signed the contract&quot; yet. Pimblett has been angling for a title fight against Topuria for a while now, with the two even facing off after the latter's lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June.Pimblett is coming off an impressive third-round knockout victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April. Given that Pimblett is on a nine-fight win streak and is easily among the most well-known fighters in the UFC, many expected the Englishman to be Topuria's next challenge in the octagon.In a recent Instagram post, Pimblett posted a post-fight picture of himself in the octagon and asked why Topuria had not signed the fight contract yet. Referring to the time Topuria flung a hand sanitizer bottle at him during a fierce altercation between them, he used emojis to indicate Topuria and wrote:&quot;Paddy why hasn't [Ilia] signed the contract yet?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Paddy Pimblett compared his beef with Ilia Topuria to the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov feudEarlier this year, Paddy Pimblett explained why he's keen on facing Ilia Topuria while comparing their beef to the legendary feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018.In an interview on the ESPN post-fight show after facing off with Topuria at UFC 317 in June, the Liverpudlian explained that they deeply disliked each other and their hatred was real. He said:&quot;We've got history. You don't even need to sell that fight. It sells itself. Two people who genuinely dislike each other. You don't really get that. We haven't seen that since Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and [Conor] McGregor. Two people who actually hate each other. Because I hate him.&quot;He continued:&quot;I wouldn't even want to finish him fast. I'd want to finish him with a minute left in the fight after I've elbowed him 700 times. I want to disfigure him.&quot;