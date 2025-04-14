Paddy Pimblett joins Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje in accusing Michael Chandler of foul play after UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett has now joined the long list of fighters who have accused Michael Chandler of using dirty tactics during their bouts.

Ad

'The Baddy' picked up the biggest win of his career last weekend when he faced 'Iron' in the co-main event. Pimblett shrugged off any notion he wasn't ready for a top opponent as he dominated the fight, eventually securing a third-round TKO win.

Ad

Trending

Following his victory, Paddy Pimblett spoke to the press where he was asked about the fight and his performance. The 30-year-old then referred back to multiple moments during the contest, including when Michael Chandler landed a groin strike as well as what he believes were multiple strikes to the back of his head.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Pimblett said:

"I like Mike, he's a nice fella. He's very respectful and nice outside the cage but when he gets in it, he hit me with about four punches in the back of the head in the first round. Nothing even got said to him. You never know, he might have kicked me [in the groin] on purpose because he needed a little break."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Liverpudlian isn't the first fighter to call out Chandler for his dirty tactics either. Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje have all previously accused the 38-year-old of cheating in their contests.

'The Diamond' complained of being fish hooked by Michael Chandler back in 2022, while Gaethje believed he was being intentionally eye-poked the year prior. Recently, 'Do Bronx' was furious at both the Chandler and the referee for a barrage of back-of-the-head strikes at UFC 309.

Ad

Paddy Pimblett calls out Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett has called out Conor McGregor for a fight, after the Irishman publicly backed Michael Chandler to defeat him at UFC 314.

Ahead of their co-main event clash in Miami last weekend, 'The Notorious' shared a video on his Instagram stating that he would be backing Chandler to finish Pimblett. He also revealed he had even placed a $500,000 bet on the prediction.

Ad

After delivering a career-best performance against Chandler, Pimblett was asked about McGregor's prediction at the post-fight presser. He said:

"But as I say, anyone can get it. All the names I mentioned. And even McGregor, putting money on Chandler to win, lad. The Irish-Scouse connection, lad, he's meant to back me. And he never [did]. So if he wants it, he'll get it as well."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's message to Conor McGregor below (7:45):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Will Miles Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.



Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.



He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.



Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.



His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.