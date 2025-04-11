Paddy Pimblett makes astounding revelation involving Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva: "He ended up kicking a wall"

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett recently disclosed Conor McGregor's live reaction when Chris Weidman knocked out Anderson Silva at UFC 162.

The Scouser was present for the UFC 314 media day, as he gears up to face the No.7-ranked Michael Chandler in the co-main event of the card.

During an interview with Daniel Cormier and Chris Weidman, Pimblett revealed that 'The Notorious' was left visibly frustrated when Weidman knocked 'The Spider' out cold in the second round of their bout at UFC 162, back in 2013. Pimblett said:

"I was at my Cage Warriors debut the same night that he [Chris Weidman] beat Anderson Silva the first time and I actually watched that fight with Conor McGregor in the Cage Warriors hotel. I'll never forget it, when he knocked Anderson out and McGregor was devastated, he was leg-kicking a wall."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC so far and has been steadily climbing the lightweight rankings since his promotional debut back in 2021. He is currently riding a six-fight win streak and a victory this weekend might bring him into the title picture.

Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Conor McGregor at Anfield

During an interview with TMZSports, Paddy Pimblett revealed that a mega-fight against Conor McGregor at Anfield could potentially be next for him after UFC 314.

The Liverpudlian believes that a fight against the Irishman would easily fill out Liverpool's home stadium. He said:

"You'd have to do a stadium for me versus Conor [McGregor]. Have to do Anfield in Liverpool. We'd absolutely fill it out, we'd be about 70,000 there. Best atmosphere that the UFC has ever seen."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

