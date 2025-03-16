Paddy Pimblett makes bold claim about Colby Covington after Las Vegas encounter: "Talks a big game online"

Paddy Pimblett recently came up with a deriding remark for Colby Covington after their paths crossed at Las Vegas. Pimblett also accused Covington of carrying a fake online persona along with his diss.

Ad

Pimblett has made a name for himself in the UFC community for his big mouth. The Liverpudlian has also gotten into feuds with several prominent MMA fighters on account of his brash commentary.

Pimblett has his next fight scheduled against Michael Chandler for the co-main event of UFC 314. A few of his social media updates displayed that 'The Baddy' has already started training for his upcoming encounter against 'Iron' on April 12. In such situations, fighters often get into a war of words with their rivals. However, Pimblett chose to deride Covington, who he had no business with. It's pertinent to note that Covington isn't even a lightweight.

Ad

Trending

A recent X update from @ChampRDS revealed the words Pimblett used to deride the California native. He mentioned that Covington walked away, looking at the floor, while they crossed paths in Las Vegas. Pimblett also stated:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"[Covington] talks a big game online, [but] sh*ts his undies in person."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paddy Pimblett is ready to welcome Ilia Topuria to lightweight after their feud

Paddy Pimblett's brash comments about the Russo-Georgian war of 2008 earned him a plethora of disses from a few MMA fighters of Georgian origin. Among them was the former UFC featherweight king, Ilia Topuria, who relinquished his title last month to move up to lightweight.

Topuria and Pimblett also got into a scuffle at the fighters' hotel before UFC London in 2022. However, one of Pimblett's recent statements indicated that he wants to settle the feud with Topuria inside the octagon.

Ad

A recent Instagram reel from @combatbuzz showcased Pimblett firing an array of insults at Topuria while talking about his move to lightweight. The British lightweight also mentioned that he would love to "welcome" Topuria to his division:

"If [Topuria] wants to come to lightweight, I'm here waiting. I'll be there to welcome him. I don't think anyone in the division has got more of a claim to welcome him to the division than I have."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.