Paddy Pimblett’s next fight seemingly leaked by fellow lightweight star: “Not an easy fight” 

A large portion of the UFC community is currently into speculations about who Paddy Pimblett will fight next. Recently, a noted UFC lightweight contender revealed his knowledge about Pimblett's rival for his next encounter.

Pimblett had his last encounter at UFC 304 against King Green. The Liverpudlian maintained his perfect UFC record with a first-round submission victory in the fight. Pimblett entered the UFC's official lightweight rankings for the first time with his UFC 304 victory. He also expressed his desire to fight higher-ranked opponents during his octagon interview.

However, the same lightweight who Pimblett called out during his UFC 304 interview, recently came up with the revelation about his next opponent. Well, it's none other than the UFC 311 headliner, Renato Moicano.

Pimblett wanted to fight Moicano since the Brazilian currently holds the tenth rank in the divisional rankings. However, the latest episode of Moicano's Show Me The Money podcast had the former title challenger revealing that Pimblett's next fight was being negotiated against the No.8-ranked lightweight, Mateusz Gamrot. He said:

"Mateusz Gamrot is very good with the leg-locks. He doesn't do much [use it much] in the fights, but he's very good... And do you know he's fighting [Paddy] Pimblett? I don't know, but that's what it looks like... No, no, I don't know if it's true or not. I just saw on social media."

Moicano's co-host and the no.8-ranked UFC welterweight, Gilbert Burns, weighed in on this potential matchup to label it a tough affair for Pimblett:

"I don't wanna say, easy [it's going to be easy for Pimblett], because it's not an easy fight."

Check out Moicano and Burns' conversation below (29:00):

Paddy Pimblett is willing to lock horns with a regular featherweight who wants to move up to lightweight

Renato Moicano may be counting a regular lightweight contender as the next potential rival for Paddy Pimblett. However, 'The Baddy' is open to lock horns even with a regular featherweight if he plans to come up to lightweight.

Several UFC fans may be aware of the feud between Pimblett and the current UFC featherweight champ, Ilia Topuria, which also involved a chaotic scuffle between the two. Pimblett appeared in a recent interview on the YouTube channel, eldoberdanMMA, where he expressed his acceptance towards an official fight against Topuria if he wants to try his luck at lightweight:

"If he wants to come to lightweight, I'm here, waiting. I'll be there to welcome him. I don't think anyone else in the division has got more of a claim to welcome him to the division than I have. I would love to have a fair fight with him."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (13:40):

