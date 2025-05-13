Paddy Pimblett says Alexa Grasso looked like "a deer caught in headlights" at UFC 315

Paddy Pimblett recently weighed in and shared his reaction to Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva at UFC 315 and was critical of the former women's flyweight champion. He noted that Silva did an excellent job with her striking and secured a dominant win over Grasso, who couldn't find an answer to her offense.

Grasso and Silva competed in a bout that had major implications for the women's flyweight title picture. The former champion was competing for the first time since losing her title to Valentina Shevchenko last September, while the Brazilian was looking to continue her surge up the rankings and into title contention at her expense.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett shared his reactions to UFC 315 and his immediate thoughts on Grasso and Silva's respective performances. 'The Baddy' praised the Brazilian and mentioned that the former flyweight champion didn't look prepared and believes it was apparent in her performance:

"Lad, them kicks are fast there from Silva. Very fast, she went leg kick, head kick in a split second. This Silva's quick, she's got some speed... She's always moving something to make you think that she can throw at any time... She's like a matador with a bull... Moving around, not letting Grasso get near her... Surely Silva's won this fight. Grasso looked like a deer caught in the headlights there. She just didn't know what to do."

Check out the full video featuring Paddy Pimblett's comments regarding Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva [4:06] below:

Paddy Pimblett labels Alexa Grasso's former foe Valentina Shevchenko as greatest flyweight of all time

Paddy Pimblett also shared his thoughts on Alexa Grasso's former foe, Valentina Shevchenko, and labeled her as the greatest women's flyweight competitor of all time following his successful title defense.

UFC 315 marked Shevchenko's first title defense since dethroning Grasso last September and saw her earn a unanimous decision over top-ranked contender Manon Fiorot. In the aforementioned video, Pimblett mentioned that the judges made the correct decision and expressed interest in what could possibly be next for her:

"Valentina, still champ. Greatest flyweight of all time. I thought it was a fair decision, personally. [Zhang] Weili vs. Valentina would be a great fight." [6:57]

Check out the official scorecard for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot below:

