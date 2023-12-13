Paddy Pimblett, soon-to-be father of twins, reflects on added sense of responsibility to perform at UFC 296 against Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett feels he has additional familial motivations driving him in this Tony Ferguson fight.

UFC 296 will feature the Paddy Pimblett versus Tony Ferguson bout, and the former Cage Warriors titleholder seemed locked in in a few different regards leading into the December 16 showdown, both personally and professionally.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier as part of DC & Friends for ESPN MMA, the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion of the UFC was discussing with Paddy Pimblett the news of his wife expecting his twins.

When asked by Cormier how happy Paddy Pimblett is in life overall as a soon-to-be father, Pimblett said:

"Thank you very much. Yeah the first half of the year was hard after getting surgery and being in a boot for a few months. I couldn't train. I had to just sit around with me own thoughts. It wasn't nice but then obviously I got married in May. Then I found out a couple weeks ago, well a couple of months ago now that the missus is pregnant with twins."

"So I'm having two little girls in April, which is something to look forward to. Life changing (and) I can't wait. Obviously I'm gonna be putting on a performance for them. They'll be there in the arena inside me wife's belly. So I can't lose in front of them."

Check out the paternal Pimblett chat with DC below:

Paddy Pimblett and fighting fathers of MMA

Paddy Pimblett, in due time, and Tony Ferguson are examples of fighting fathers, but there are a few of those in MMA. Max Holloway, former UFC featherweight champion and one of the all-time great 145-pounders in the sport, is a proud dad. 'Blessed' has often had his boy cage-side for some iconic performances over the years.

Donald Cerrone was also a fighter who noticeably leveled up a lot after becoming a dad. While already world-class and proven at lightweight as well as welterweight, there was just a certain extra drive and an increased ornery nature in papa 'Cowboy'.

Rickson and Kron Gracie represent a multi-generation lineage within the still fairly young sport of mixed martial arts. Rickson Gracie captured the 1994 and 1995 Vale Tudo Japan tournament titles and also headlined the inaugural Pride event as well as Pride 4, both against Nobuhiko Takada.

Rickson's son, Kron, is a Rizin and UFC veteran who continues to carve out his path in the octagon.

Royce and Khonry Gracie are other Gracie-related examples of father and son on their respective MMA journies. Royce was obviously a multi-time tournament winner in the nascent days of the UFC. One of the most influential martial artists ever, Royce also competed in Pride, K1, and Bellator. Bellator MMA also promoted several bouts of Royce's son, Khonry Gracie.

