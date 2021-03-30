Paddy Pimblett wants to bring the UFC to Anfield, quotes Conor McGregor to outline his ambitions

Paddy Pimblett wants to bring the UFC to Anfield. And on that note, Pimblett also referenced a famous Conor McGregor quote to outline his ambitions.

The 26-year-old Paddy Pimblett is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion who’s now signed with the UFC. Pimblett has fought at lightweight in recent years and is expected to compete in the UFC lightweight division, although a featherweight run too isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Hailing from Liverpool, England, Paddy Pimblett referenced Irish megastar Conor McGregor’s quote about being here to take over. Conor McGregor’s quote was as follows:

“We’re not here to take part. We’re here to take over.”

Paddy Pimblett also asserted that he’ll fight on a UFC card that’ll fill out the 50,000-plus crowd capacity of Anfield, a football stadium in Anfield, Liverpool, England. Speaking to BT Sport, Paddy Pimblett stated:

“When we do end up getting crowds back, I am gonna fill Anfield out. We will be doing Anfield, hundred percent. Like, it goes without saying – Anfield getting done, one July. It’s happening. I promise you. It is.”

“I was thinking about it the last time I was in there when we got beat by Atletico,” Paddy Pimblett said when asked whether he’s envisioned the UFC octagon in the middle of the Anfield stadium.

“Looking at it and think, ‘Yeah, get the octagon in the middle there. Some seats and then we’d be flying in here. The gaff would be pumping, people would be going bananas,” Pimblett added, suggesting that the gaff (house; Anfield stadium in this case) would be overflowing with excitement.

“I don’t want to rob (Conor) McGregor’s saying…But we are…we are coming to take over. The Scouse are going to land in a big way.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Paddy Pimblett is coming off of a first-round submission win over Davide Martinez at Cage Warriors 122 (March 20th, 2021). Pimblett has reiterated that he plans on achieving great success in the UFC.

While Paddy Pimblett looks to start his UFC career, Conor McGregor aims for a restart

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

As noted, Paddy Pimblett is set to start his UFC career very soon. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor would be looking to get back to his winning ways after suffering the first KO/TKO loss of his MMA career.

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a second-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 (January 2021). McGregor had won the first fight via first-round TKO, and their series currently stands at 1-1.

The trilogy matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is reportedly set to take place at UFC 264 (July 10th, 2021).

